Another county cricket milestone for veteran Newcastle fast bowler Michael Hogan

ANOTHER day, another milestone for veteran Newcastle fast bowler Michael Hogan.
The 41-year-old former Merewether right-armer has racked up his 50th wicket in what will be his swansong season of county cricket during Glamorgan's clash with Nottingham at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
After Hogan's 4-47 in the first innings and 1-4 (from four overs) in the second dig, Glamorgan appeared well on their way to an outright victory, heading into the final day's play.
Hogan has now taken 30 wickets in four-day matches this season, at an average of 23.53, in addition to the 20 wickets (at 16.15) he took recently during the Vitality Blast Twenty20 competition.
He recently went past 900 wickets in professional cricket, a mind-boggling statistic given that he did not debut until the age of 28, when he played his first one-day game for Western Australia.
He has spent the past 10 seasons playing for Glamorgan but announced before the start of this campaign that it would be his last.
Throughout his belated professional career, Hogan has been a prolific wicket-taker.
Only seven bowlers have taken more Sheffield Shield wickets for Western Australia than his haul of 221.
In his first season of county cricket, he dismissed 103 batsmen for Glamorgan.
And in 2013, he claimed 108 first-class scalps for WA and Glamorgan, the most by any red-ball bowler in the world that year.
Meanwhile, another Novocastrian, former Newcastle University and NSW Country all-rounder Grant Stewart, has claimed 1-57 and 2-51 for Kent in their four-day clash with Northamptonshire.
AAP reports: Keaton Jennings has racked up a career-best score of 318 in a county match for Lancashire, joining the elite band who have recorded triple tons in the English first-class game.
The former England opener helped himself on a peach of a batting wicket against Somerset at Southport, scoring the fourth-highest individual total by any Lancashire batter in history and the best by any Lancashire player in 32 years.
Jennings put on 221 for the second wicket with Josh Bohannon (91), his extraordinary innings ending in the final over of the day after 426 balls and 582 minutes.
Former Australian Test quick Peter Siddle went wicketless for the day, finishing with 0-79 from his 21 overs.
Elsewhere, England Test wicketkeeper Ben Foakes' unbeaten 86 and Rory Burns' 132 have given Championship leaders Surrey an outside chance of victory against Yorkshire at Scarborough.
Surrey, replying to a first-innings 521, ensured only a six-run deficit with 20 overs remaining before Yorkshire's second innings reached the close at 2-65, after two late Jamie Overton wickets.
Second-placed Hampshire are on course to close to within a point if Surrey draw as they trail by only 59 runs against Warwickshire, who have one second-innings wicket remaining.
Essex cruised to a third consecutive Championship win, by nine wickets over Gloucestershire at Chelmsford, where Simon Harmer took 8-112 to finish with match figures of 13 for 156.
Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 101 for Northamptonshire set up a tense final day against Kent at Canterbury.
The visitors lead by 252 runs, having reached 5-284 at stumps after Kent were all out for 335, adding just 48 to their overnight score for a lead of 32.
