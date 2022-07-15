Newcastle Falcons big man Myles Cherry rises before the sun peeps over the horizon each match day and makes the short trek to Merimbula airport for a 90-minute flight to Sydney. Then he hops on a train for three hours to complete the commute to his home town.
After a short catch-up with family, and maybe some shut eye, Cherry bangs the boards against the biggest and best in the NBL 1 East competition.
Away games. Same deal, only he is afforded a sleep-in and a later flight to Sydney, where he hangs until match time.
Sunday, it is the reverse.
Training sessions are done on an outdoor court, under lights, where the wind whips in off the coast chilling bones and putting a degree of difficulty on three-point shots not encountered indoors.
Team meetings are done via Zoom conference.
Such is the commitment of a fly-in, fly-out hooper.
For 24-year-old Cherry, it is a far more palatable proposition than the alternative - no basketball.
Cherry has been one of the Falcons best since returning three seasons ago after a five-star US college career at Lafayette University.
Sponsorship from Newcastle company Big Brown House - and the approval of coach Peter Astley and teammates - makes the arrangement possible.
"With Peter Astley coming back and being coach, I had a good connection with him through my junior career," Cherry said.
"There were a few people on the Newcastle basketball board who were willing to make it happen. I thought it was a pretty unique opportunity and gives me the best of both worlds.
"I go to the gym and do weights and cardio in the morning, then shoot in the afternoons. Merimbula is a town of about 8000 people but there is not an indoor facility. The court is like a primary school COLA, an undercover, outdoor court. It is a decent surface, but it can get pretty fresh with the coastal winds coming in. They have given me a key and I go and train at night.
"There are a few things you notice not training alongside high-calibre players. I am doing the best I can. I have known Pete and the boys for most of my life. That has been the biggest component of our success so far - the cohesion of the group and how familiar we are of each other. I have been playing basketball with Jakob Dorricott since I was eight. Everybody has genuinely bought in and cares about the success of each other."
This weekend is a doozy.
Cherry will pile his 202cm frame into his car and drive six hours from Merimbula to Albury for Saturday's clash against the Border Bandits.
Then it is another three and half hours on the road to Canberra Sunday for the second leg of a weekend double-header against the Gunners. After playing, it's another three hours back down the coast.
That's a 1020 kilometre-round journey for hopefully two W's, and most likely a haul for Cherry of 40 points and 20 rebounds.
Albury (8-8) are in seventh spot, five below the Falcons (10-4). Canberra (11-4) sit top.
"Limiting turnovers will be key in both game," Cherry said. "Albury like to to get up and down and push the pace. Canberra are a bit like us - a grind-it-out half court team. We won't get as many shots so we have to make sure we value them."
