However by the end of the fifteenth century, trial by jury had replaced trial by battle, trial by ordeal (often holding a red-hot iron or plunging an arm into boiling water and, in either case, not suffering burns proved your innocence) or compurgation (swearing an oath of innocence, backed up by sworn oaths by a dozen friends or neighbours that they believed your oath). As brutal or indecisive as these methods may have been, their outcomes still had the advantage of being "community-based" and not at the whim of the king or his representative.