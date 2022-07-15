Souths travel to meet Maitland minus two key players

Souths coach Glenn Bisson hopes the Lions can overcome Sunday's hosts Maitland and further entrench their position on the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ladder despite missing two key players.
Nathan Czinner and Koby Johnstone have a training camp with the NSW under-21 squad in Illawarra this weekend ahead of national titles in Perth later this month.
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
The representative pair combined for four goals in Souths' 6-1 win against Wests last start while the Rams beat University 10-0.
The Lions (12 points) sit third, six ahead of Maitland (6) and three shy of second-placed Gosford (15).
"They had a pretty big win so they'll be pumping and full of steam. Plus it's always a little more difficult up there, Maitland at Maitland," Bisson said.
Uni visit Gosford in Sunday's other fixture.
The Newcastle women's premier league resumes on Saturday with Central tackling Uni, Regals up against Gosford, Tigers clashing with Souths and Oxfords home to Norah Head.
Elsewhere, Australia will play defending champions and world No.1 the Netherlands in the women's World Cup semi-finals on Sunday (AEST).
The Hockeyroos, including Mariah Williams, accounted for Spain 2-0 in the quarters.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.