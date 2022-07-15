Back-to-back double headers are set to test West Leagues Balance as Newcastle championship netball resumes, but coach Tracey Baggs hopes to see Sophie Dunning's injury comeback continue.
Wests (19 points), sitting equal third on the ladder, face leaders Souths (23) and second-placed University (21) at National Park this Sunday and next.
Advertisement
They return against fifth-placed Junction Stella (13) at the same venue on Saturday.
IN THE NEWS:
Only two rounds have been completed since the start of June, with wet weather, rep carnivals and school holidays pausing the season, and it comes amid Premier League commitments for many players in her squad.
"Winning those games against teams sitting behind us will be my priority and then just do the best we can against Souths and Uni," Baggs said.
Dunning, sidelined with ACL damage, "stepped foot on the court" last start against Uni on June 25.
"She only played a quarter and was outstanding," Baggs said.
Souths and Uni have a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Nova Thunder also meet Inner Glow and Tigers tackle Whanau. Sunday's catch-up round sees Uni v Inner Glow, Junction Stella v Whanau and Tigers v Nova Thunder.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.