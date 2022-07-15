Newcastle Herald
Netball: Back-to-back double headers to test West Leagues Balance as Sophie Dunning continues comeback

July 15 2022
Sophie Dunning

Back-to-back double headers are set to test West Leagues Balance as Newcastle championship netball resumes, but coach Tracey Baggs hopes to see Sophie Dunning's injury comeback continue.

