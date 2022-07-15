NORTHSTARS coach John Kennedy jnr has described the next fortnight as a "play-off hockey stretch" with leaders Newcastle facing fellow title contenders on three occasions.
The Novocastrians welcome the third-placed Sydney Bears to Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm) before travelling to Canberra to meet the second-placed Brave for a double header next weekend.
With just four points separating the sides on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder and less than two months until the 2022 finals, Kennedy jnr feels like it's the "perfect" time for the Northstars to be challenged.
"For us this is like a play-off hockey stretch," Kennedy jnr told the Newcastle Herald.
"We're going to have three games against the other top teams. It's going to be a battle each and every game, each and every night.
"We're looking forward to it and we're super excited because it will test us and challenge us.
"And it comes at the perfect time of the season for us. We can recalibrate if we need to and it gives us a chance to see what works well and what needs to improve."
The Northstars (33 points), who sit slightly ahead of the Brave (31) and Bears (29), have eight regular-round matches left before the play-offs in Melbourne in September (2-4).
They have scored 15 goals in their last two outings, including a 6-3 win over the Sydney Ice Dogs on Saturday.
Newcastle will this month be missing the services of Australian under-20 squad members Connor Schultz and Ethan Hawes, who are en route to Mexico for the division III World Championships.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
