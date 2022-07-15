Newcastle Herald
Hampered Newcastle City keen to shore up a spot in Black Diamond Cup top four with win over Cardiff Hawks

By Max McKinney
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:17am, first published 6:30am
BACK ON DECK: Newcastle forward Max Quinlan returns to City's Black Diamond Cup side against Cardiff on Saturday after a couple of games in reserves. City could play their first game at Hawkins Oval this season on Saturday. Picture: Marina Neil

WITHOUT a home ground all year, unable to train due to wet weather and having not played in weeks, Newcastle could come up with plenty of excuses if they lose to Cardiff.

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald.

