Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Lakes hooker Daniel Peck puts hand up to play five games in 14 days

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DETERMINED: Lakes hooker Daniel Peck says he's prepared to play five games in 14 days if required. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

LAKES hooker Daniel Peck says he's prepared to play all five fixtures scheduled over the next fortnight in what shapes as the busiest period for any Newcastle Rugby League club on a new-look run home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.