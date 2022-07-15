LAKES hooker Daniel Peck says he's prepared to play all five fixtures scheduled over the next fortnight in what shapes as the busiest period for any Newcastle Rugby League club on a new-look run home.
The boys from Belmont still have seven matches remaining between now and the end of an extended 2022 season, but most of those are jam-packed into the upcoming 14 days.
Lakes are due to kick-start proceedings against Souths at Townson Oval on Sunday, then there's three straight catch-up games away with Wests (Wednesday), Kurri (July 23) and Central (July 26) before hosting Wests at Cahill Oval on July 30.
Peck is unsure if personnel will be rested or rotated throughout such a testing period, but he's hoping to be out in the middle.
"I'll leave that up to Bubba [coach Ian Bourke] and co to sort out, but I know I'll definitely be putting my hand up to play the five," Peck told the Newcastle Herald.
"We addressed it as a team and a club and it went full circle. It's always been in Lakes' DNA to do things the hard way so it's nothing new for us.
"We'll get our way through it and hopefully we've got some men standing at the end of it."
Lakes are equal last on the ladder, alongside Wests and Kurri on four points apiece, and essentially out of contention to make the semis.
Peck, part of the Seagulls' grand final side in 2018, says motivation won't be an issue despite experiencing a difficult campaign.
"I don't think motivation is going to be a problem," Peck said.
"Every game we've gone into we've really believed we could win. Come Monday or Tuesday doing review, we're looking at opportunities and thought we probably should have won.
"It was never going to be overnight for us turning things around. It's been a hard couple of years.
"But with Bubba signing on for next year I'm pretty sure he'll want to finish the year strong. I know I certainly do."
Lakes, who last played in a 28-10 loss to Maitland on June 25, are poised to potentially welcome back a key duo.
"Matt Cooper trained with us last night [Thursday] and got through it and was already named to play a couple of weeks ago [before we got washed out]," Peck said.
"Jack [Kelly] has a bit of a question mark but I know he's keen to get a few games in between now and the end of the year."
Souths have named Ryan Glanville but the injured playmaker was to undergo a fitness test at training.
In Sunday's other fixtures fifth-placed Macquarie and fourth-placed Central are set to clash at Lyall Peacock Field while Wests travel to The Entrance.
Saturday sees the Pickers don a 1950s replica strip against neighbouring rivals Kurri at Maitland Sportsground while the second-placed Goannas strive for a fifth consecutive win when they host Wyong at Cessnock Sportsground.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
