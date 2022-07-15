The owners of a prominent hotel in the heart of the Newcastle East heritage precinct have lodged plans for a $6.7 million makeover.
The proposed renovation of Newcastle Beach Hotel in Parnell Place, formerly known as Novocastrian Motor Inn, includes a ground-floor day spa and cafe and first-floor bar and restaurant.
Advertisement
The second and third floors will remain as hotel rooms and the top floor converted into two penthouses, possibly for sale as residences.
Prominent Hunter businessman Will Creedon's hotel and short-stay accommodation company, Alloggio, holds a commercial lease over the property.
Mr Creedon said the syndicate which bought the 47-room hotel late last year was keen to "dramatically upgrade" the building.
He said the size of the hotel would not change, but the upgrades would be designed to attract more "high-end" tourism.
"It's very exciting for the east end of Newcastle because it's an iconic location," he said.
"We can now realise the future potential of the site through this development.
"We want it to become an iconic destination in an iconic part of Newcastle."
The hotel looks over the Newcastle Supercars track, has views of the ocean and harbour and is 200 metres from Newcastle Ocean Baths.
Architectural impressions of the makeover show the building with a new white exterior and first-floor terraces.
Mr Creedon said the hotel's name would change, as would its internal and external appearance.
"Once renovated, it will take on its own unique identity," he said.
"It will be a very sophisticated, casual building.
"Outside and in, there'll be considerable renovation.
"The bones of the building, the envelope, will absolutely remain."
Meanwhile, City of Newcastle has received plans for a new medical centre on the corner of Union and Parry streets, across the road from No.1 Sportsground.
The proponent plans to spend $1.3 million converting a single-storey commercial building into medical rooms.
Advertisement
In the news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his reporting about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has reported on the 2019 NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his reporting about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has reported on the 2019 NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.