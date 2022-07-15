CARL Manu is back.
The two time Anderson-Medal winner will play off the bench for University against Hamilton at Rugby Park, Singleton, on Saturday.
The cameo will be the classy playmaker's first since pulling the pin on his Shute Shield commitments with the Hunter Wildfires at the end of last season.
Manu finished the campaign with the Students after the Shute Shield was cut short due to COVID-19.
"He has been training with us for the past week or two," Uni coach Sam Berry said. "He always planned to pop his head in about this time of the season. By Carl's own admission, his cardio fitness is probably a little below his normal standards. He is pretty much done with footy, but is happy to help out off the bench and provide a bit of direction.
"He will come on some time in the second half and play 12 or 13. He has been there and done it at top levels for a long time. Thursday night at training, he was speaking to a couple of the young fellas one-on-one and giving them pointers. They certainly listen to him."
Incredibly, the match against the Hawks, which has been moved from Bernie Curran Oval to Singleton, is the Students' first game since a 52-27 loss to Merewether on June 2.
"On Thursday night we had to train on basketball courts again, we couldn't get on any grass," Berry said. "Some of the boys doubt they will get through 80 minutes. We will have three fresh reserves, which we don't normally have, for that reason."
Manu's brother Tana is the backline and skill coach at University and Berry hopes the siblings will take a greater role next season.
University led Hamilton 23-5 at half-time in their first encounter, only to go down 31-28 on the back of a heavy penalty account against the Students.
"Hamilton were pretty strong in the second half and we started to fall off tackles," Berry said. "We have to start strong. If we get behind, with our lack of fitness, it might be a struggle.They have a couple of big ball runners we fell off in the last game. We have spoken about cutting them down.
"It is meant to be dry tomorrow so hopefully we can use the ball and play a bit of rugby."
In other games Saturday, NSW Country prop Dave Puchert will pack down at hooker and Liam Faughlin will wear the No.10 jumper for Merewether against Nelson Bay at Strong Oval. Former Wildfires second grade centre Nikau McGregor will make his debut for the Gropers.
At No.2 Sportsground, Charlie Mortimer has been named at blindside breakaway and George Ashworth starts at fly-half for Wanderers against a Maitland outfit missing a number of key players.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
