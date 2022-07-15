Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union: Carl Manu returns as University eye off Hawks

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 15 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURN: Carl Manu will play off the bench for University against Hamilton on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

CARL Manu is back.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.