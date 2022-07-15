Trainer Luke Pepper eyes winning start with Rebel Dreamer for Scone stable in Highway Handicap

Getting regular starters in Highway Handicaps was a major factor in trainer Luke Pepper's decision to move to Scone from Canberra late last month.
And with promising filly Rebel Dreamer, Pepper hopes he has the perfect horse to give his new stable a winning start in the $100,000 weekly city races for country gallopers on Saturday at Rosehill.
The three-year-old was a $3.50 TAB favourite on Friday for the class 2 (1200m) race after two wins and a second in three career starts. Her most recent effort was an effortless, wide-running two-length victory at Canberra in a benchmark 60 handicap over 1000m on June 24 and Pepper was keen to see her measure up to Highway class. She has a middle draw and Jason Collett aboard.
"It's pretty exciting for me, especially coming from Canberra," Pepper said.
"It was one of the big parts of the move up here. We were restricted in Canberra with the ballot system. We were always last in the ballot and it made it very hard to prepare and set a horse for the Highways because you just didn't know if you were going to get a run or not.
"It's exciting to have our first runner on Saturday from the new stable and she's a nice filly, so that makes it even better.
"She's always been a really nice filly and we've given her time because she's a big unit and she needed time to grow and mature. And I think that's part of the breed, the Dissidents, they need a bit of time and patience.
"She's got all of that now and hopefully now we can start reaping the rewards."
Pepper was wary of the class rise on Saturday but encouraged by the last-start win, which came after a first-up, half-length second at Sapphire Coast in a class 1.
"It's never easy trying to win Highways, there's some nice horses in the race and it's obviously another step up, but a natural one for her and her career," he said. "That was a benchmark 60 [last start], and it's never easy for a three-year-old filly at her first go to do that. She sat deep and won pretty convincingly, but it's different opposition on Saturday so we'll see how she goes."
Her past two runs have been on soft ground and she faces a first try on heavy going on Saturday.
"That's the question mark, without a doubt, will she handle heavy ground?" Pepper said. "But I rode her mother [Secrets Sleeping] in work and she was a mudlark. What you can take out of that, I don't know, but I'm taking it as half a positive and hopefully she's the same."
Pepper has 17 boxes on course at Scone and hopes to expand later.
"We were very lucky to get these stables and the club's doing a great job," he said. "We did a lot of research before we moved and this was clearly the best place to be."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
