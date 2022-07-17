Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Comment
Subscriber

Phillip O'Neill: Why you should get used to potholes

By Phillip O'Neill
Updated July 17 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOLEY MOLEY: Most of our local roads were never built to carry the level of traffic they now experience, which is why many, after so much rain, are in dire condition. Picture: Rob Gunstone

Some apologetic rays from a setting sun were the best bit of a wet winter's day last week, as I drove towards Muswellbrook along the New England Highway. Then, bang, and the car veered sharply, towards the kerb, luckily, a front tyre shredded by a giant pothole. Fortunately, the shoulder of the road was wide, a safe place to call for roadside assistance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.