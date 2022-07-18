Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter floods: Teralba resident Maree Brown left to clean up damage from sewage overflow in system managed by Hunter Water

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 18 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HEAVY rain that put pressure on the wastewater system at Teralba has left local homeowner Maree Brown in a stinky situation, as sewage from neighbouring houses flooded her downstairs unit and backyard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.