Michael Formosa pair tipped to step up at Menangle

Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa expects Heavenly Holly and UItimate Force to perform well in tough company at Menangle on Saturday night.
Formosa has Heavenly Holly in the group 3 Ladyship Stakes for fillies and mares following a close last-start second at Newcastle. From gate five, Formosa expected her to improve on three unplaced runs at Menangle before the Newcastle start.
"She had a really big year last year, then a long spell, and she's come back on a pretty tough mark," Formosa said.
"She's been going good without breaking through, but she's been close. A lot of the better mares are in Queensland so I thought we'd chuck her in and hopefully she can pull it off. She's probably working up to a win."
Ultimate Force has gate three in the fourth.
"He's been going really well down there, but just usually drawing bad," Formosa said.
"He drew well two starts back and nearly got there [in second], so hopefully it's good enough this week. I think he'll go close."
He also drives Laceys Lad for mate and Morisset trainer Mark Callaghan in the second.
"He's been running good sectionals down there without threatening, so if we're close enough, we might show them up," he said.
His other drive is on Pops Boy in the seventh.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
