Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Michael Formosa pair tipped to step up at Menangle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 15 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Formosa

Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa expects Heavenly Holly and UItimate Force to perform well in tough company at Menangle on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.