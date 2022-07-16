Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

"Harbour Lives with Scott Bevan": Part One - The voyage into the port

SB
By Scott Bevan
July 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MORNING VOYAGE: The 'David Allan', Port of Newcastle's dredging ship, approaches Nobbys at dawn. Picture: Simone De Peak

SINCE it was born in 1804, Newcastle has played a lot of roles and worn a string of labels.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.