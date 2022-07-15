Newcastle Herald
Ron Asquith duo with the inside running at Wentworth Park

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
Garden Party after a win at Maitland. Picture: Maitland Greyhounds

Veteran Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith holds a strong hand in race seven at Wentworth Park on Saturday night with his only two dogs in work.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

