Ron Asquith duo with the inside running at Wentworth Park

Veteran Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith holds a strong hand in race seven at Wentworth Park on Saturday night with his only two dogs in work.
Asquith has litter sisters Garden Party and Scramjet in boxes one and two respectively in the 520m 5th grade event. He found it hard to split the pair but he was pleased with the inside draws.
"They both want to be on the fence," Asquith said. "Garden Party is a little bit stronger at the finish than Scramjet, but it's a more reliable beginner."
Garden Party was a $4.80 TAB chance after finishing third in a similar race from box four at the track last week. Scramjet ($5) won at Wentworth Park five starts back but was fifth there week.
"Garden Party came out all right last Saturday night but she just had a rough passage to the first corner," he said. "They never left her alone, but she got to the line good, so I was happy enough with that."
Also Saturday night, The Gardens has a 12-race program from 7.04pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
