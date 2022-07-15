Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League Soccer: Jets recruit Brandon O'Neill has a new love for football since arriving in Newcastle

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE BALL: Newcastle Jets recruit Brandon O'Neill takes on Mark Natta at training on Friday. Picture: Jets Media

PRIZED Newcastle Jets recruit Brandon O'Neill has won multiple championships and played in Korea but, in terms of football, the industrious midfielder has never felt more challenged - or been happier.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.