Newcastle Herald

Creating students' futures and changing their lives

SH
By Sam Hollier
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:05am, first published July 7 2022 - 5:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growing up: The theme for NSW Education Week 2022 is Creating futures - changing lives. Photos: Shutterstock

Learning for many people is a lifelong endeavour, whether via formal or informal education, and it can certainly be life changing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.