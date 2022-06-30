Newcastle Herald

Dying to know Day: It's time to talk about your end-of-life wishes

Updated July 15 2022 - 5:22am, first published June 30 2022 - 5:22am
Take action: The Dying to Know campaign invites Australians to overcome their fears or discomfort around death and take action on end-of-life planning. Photo: Shutterstock

People often feel ill-equipped to act or start a conversation ... Sadly, this can mean that end-of-life experiences are not aligned with an individuals values or wishes.

- Cherelle Martin, Dying to Know campaign manager

Nothing is certain except death and taxes, said Benjamin Franklin. However, many Australians are reluctant to plan or even talk about their end-of-life wishes.

