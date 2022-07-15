Newcastle Herald
In Depth

Alex Morris has her first taste of Darwin in peak tourism season

By Alex Morris
July 15 2022 - 12:00pm
Going to Darwin during peak tourist season to attend Darwin Fringe Festival and recite a five minute poem to a small crowd was perhaps not my life's most pragmatic decision. Flights from Sydney get in at around 1am, they only fly back to Sydney at 1am, and, in July not only are the times terrible, but the costs are very high. Accommodation was crazy expensive, so I booked whatever I could find that didn't involve sharing a room with strangers, and said to myself, 'whatever, let's have an adventure!'

