Going to Darwin during peak tourist season to attend Darwin Fringe Festival and recite a five minute poem to a small crowd was perhaps not my life's most pragmatic decision. Flights from Sydney get in at around 1am, they only fly back to Sydney at 1am, and, in July not only are the times terrible, but the costs are very high. Accommodation was crazy expensive, so I booked whatever I could find that didn't involve sharing a room with strangers, and said to myself, 'whatever, let's have an adventure!'
I'd never been, and the Darwin Fringe Festival sounded weird and wonderful. I almost didn't even make it out of Newy due to train lines being flooded! I left Newcastle at 11:30 am Thursday and arrived at Motel Capricornia at nearly 2am Friday. At $88 per night, stains on the walls, screams from the neighbouring room and a bed that felt like a brick, it was the most low budget hotel I've ever experienced, but hey, right by the beach!
Advertisement
I tossed and turned all night, but in the morning, glorious sunshine poured though the strange red curtain. I hopped out of bed and began searching for coffee and pastries while wandering along the coast. I ended my dreamy day with dinner and a glass of Rose at Darwin Ski Club. At sunset I walked back via Bundilla Beach to the unforgettable Capricornia.
Saturday I woke up to quickly check out the highly recommended Parap markets. It was far more bustling than the day before with jewelry, baked goods, heaps of Asian food, clothes, all the market things.
I didn't have long to peruse before I headed via Uber to rehearsal at Brown's Mart Theatre.
The Darwin Fringe Festival has a bit of a reputation around Australia. According to them, they're the biggest independent arts platform in the "top end", and even though I was only there for a few days of the 10-day festival I managed to see some great comedy.
Some acts were more polished than others, as was to be expected. What's great about Fringe festivals is the acceptance and allowance for creative exploration.
I watched Fan Fatale's feathery dance act, "Where From Here" an emotive series of live and filmed performances addressing the future of climate change.
I enjoyed watching a singer songwriter Lucy Wise and poet Alexandra Christine Steffan explore art and their own challenges with mental health via their show, "Light in Their Hands" show, and I was thrilled to perform my poem alongside several other poets/dancers and musicians as a part of Prickly Pear, an initiative by musicians Monique Humphreys and Kodi Twiner, both with ties to Newcastle.
My Uber ride from Fannie Bay to downtown Darwin took less than 10 minutes. Aha, I realised, perhaps Darwin is not as huge as I imagined. I shouldn't have been surprised, a friend described it to me as "like Gosford with crocs"
He's not completely wrong, but of course there are differences. One being the multicultural aspect. Darwin's very close to Asia, so many Asian people live there and make delicious Asian food. A friend recommended Sumatra for Indonesian (something I don't get a chance to try very often) and the little humble shop in the larger shopping centre offered an insanely flavorsome combination of noodles, eggplants, jackfruit, green beans and this deep fried tempura pancake thing that I could have eaten 12 of.
The traditional owners of Darwin are called the Larrakia people, and now that I've arrived I'm immensely more interested in the Indigenous history, in part because I'm observing more Aboriginal people around than I ever have before in over a decade of living in Australia. Recognition of the people and their contributions to Darwin are on historical signs by the water, and it seems like every street of the CBD offers Indigenous art for sale. (If you walk around certain back allies you come across beautiful street art too.)
I moved from the Capricornia to the YHA in town, a much appreciated upgrade. On Monday before I flew out, I wanted to get out into the country and explore the national parks and had grand plans to do so before I realised I had picked the busiest season yet to try to take a tour. Absolutely everything was booked out. Instead I opted to wander around town, eating amazing food and enjoying a margarita at the waterfront. (Even dining required a bit of patience as apparently the entire Northern Territory is hugely understaffed.) I also visited the Botanical Gardens and at least got a photograph straddling a crocodile sculpture, very important for social media.
Advertisement
As I headed back to Sydney on the rainy Tuesday morning, I looked at my suntanned skin and was happy for the bizarre and beautiful trip, despite my lack of sleep and crocodile spotting. I was grateful to Prickly Pear and The Darwin Fringe Festival that got me up there.
I return to Newcastle with a greater understanding of Australia's culture and geography, and a new poem to perform on command.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.