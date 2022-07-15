I moved from the Capricornia to the YHA in town, a much appreciated upgrade. On Monday before I flew out, I wanted to get out into the country and explore the national parks and had grand plans to do so before I realised I had picked the busiest season yet to try to take a tour. Absolutely everything was booked out. Instead I opted to wander around town, eating amazing food and enjoying a margarita at the waterfront. (Even dining required a bit of patience as apparently the entire Northern Territory is hugely understaffed.) I also visited the Botanical Gardens and at least got a photograph straddling a crocodile sculpture, very important for social media.