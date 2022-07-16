Sporting Declaration: Kalyn Ponga can win the Newcastle Knights a grand final ... but they have to get there first

AT least we now know, for sure and certain, that the Newcastle Knights have a player capable of winning them a grand final. The issue, of course, will be getting there in the first place.
Kalyn Ponga's performance in Wednesday's State of Origin series decider has emphatically slammed the lid on any further debate about whether the contract extension he signed with the Knights recently was the wisest money they have ever spent.
As I wrote on this page before the series-opener: "By the time the dust settles on Origin III, to be held at Suncorp Stadium on July 13, we could be looking at Ponga in a whole new light ... while Ponga's performances for Queensland will provide no premiership points for the Knights, they will potentially validate the decision to re-sign him to a five-year contract worth in excess of $1 million a season."
And so it proved.
Ponga was not just man of the match on Wednesday night, for mine he was the player of the series, despite Queensland forward Patrick Carrigan receiving the Wally Lewis Medal.
The Newcastle captain threw the final pass for Valentine Holmes to score in the Maroons' 16-10 victory in game one, had a hand in both Queensland's tries in their 44-12 thrashing in game two, and then produced the game of his life in Wednesday's title-clinching 22-12 triumph.
Even Ponga's harshest critics will struggle to argue now that he does not deserve to be one of the NRL's top earners.
There is no greater stage than an Origin-series decider. There is no higher level of rugby league, not even Test matches.
For him to seize the moment and dominate, against the best of the best, on a night when there were no prizes for second place, proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is one of the game's elite talents.
As veteran Sydney Morning Herald columnist (and former first-grade coach) Roy Masters declared afterwards, it was "the greatest Origin ever".
And amongst a host of heroes on both sides, Ponga stood alone as the best player on the pitch.
Whatever the Knights are paying him, he's surely worth every cent. They may have even got him cheap.
What Ponga's remarkable contribution also highlighted is that he is more than capable of winning a premiership for the Knights.
Until this year's Origin series, the jury was still out.
In almost five seasons with the Knights, he is yet to feature in a single play-off victory.
In his first four Origins, he had a 2-2 record and never previously helped Queensland win a title.
But Wednesday night proved that he is more than capable of rising to the occasion in a grand final.
And history suggests that while a champion team will always beat a team of champions, great players win premierships.
Mere mortals play their part, but ultimately it is the superstars who decide which team hoists the trophy.
All of which seems like the definitive moot point as I look at the points table and ponder Newcastle's 2022 season, which barring the most unlikely of miracles, is effectively a write-off.
After 16 games, the Knights have five wins to their name and are languishing in 12th position.
Coincidentally, seven years ago Newcastle also had five wins from their first 16 games.
Two weeks later, then coach Rick Stone was sacked and the whole well-documented Knights "rebuilding" process officially kicked off.
On face value, long-suffering Novocastrians are entitled to look at the ladder with a sense of deja vu.
How far has their club come, in the space of seven years? And perhaps more pertinently, where will it be, seven years from now?
At such times, especially after some of the losses this season - in particular against Parramatta (39-2) in round seven and against South Sydney (40-28) last week - many will be inclined to argue that the glass is not half-full, and that there is scarcely a swallow left in it.
That's human nature.
An alternative viewpoint has been put forward on a regular basis by Knights coach Adam O'Brien.
The departure of Mitchell Pearce, combined with a host of injuries earlier in the season - most notably to hooker Jayden Brailey - left his team vulnerable.
In a competition as evenly matched and cut-throat as the NRL, there is precious little margin for error.
Perhaps the most positive way to look at it is that the Knights have underachieved in 2022.
The backline they will field against Manly on Saturday includes four Queensland Origin representatives, one of whom is a Kangaroo, and a youngster who will likely soon become an English international.
Their pack, which includes four forwards who have played for NSW, two of whom have worn the green and gold, will be reinforced next season by the arrival of Jack Hetherington and Adam Elliott.
On paper, at least, the Knights still have a roster that stacks up well, and they are no doubt scouring the marketplace for an experienced playmaker.
The Knights won't be playing in any grand final this year. Even next season would appear a long shot.
But if and when they get there, Kalyn Ponga can win it for them.
