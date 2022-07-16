Newcastle Herald
Sporting Declaration: Kalyn Ponga can win the Newcastle Knights a grand final ... but they have to get there first

By Robert Dillon
July 16 2022 - 7:00am
STATE OF THE ART: Kalyn Ponga's performance in the Origin-series decider has validated the Knights' decision to re-sign him to the most lucrative contract in the club's history. Picture: Dave Hunt, AAP

AT least we now know, for sure and certain, that the Newcastle Knights have a player capable of winning them a grand final. The issue, of course, will be getting there in the first place.

