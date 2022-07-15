Rider thrown from motorbike in hit and run incident in Newcastle

Police are appealing for information after a rider was thrown from his motorbike in a hit and run incident in Newcastle.
Police said a BMW R1150 motorcycle was travelling south on Stewart Avenue, near the intersection of Parry Street, just after 6.30pm on Friday when he was hit by a small white sedan, possibly a Toyota Yaris.
Advertisement
The 25-year-old rider was flung from the motorcycle onto the roadway as the sedan continued travelling south on Stewart Avenue.
The rider was treated at the scene and taken to John Hunter Hospital with shoulder and rib injuries. He remains in a stable condition.
Newcastle City police attended, established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the crash.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam vision, to contact Newcastle Police on (02) 49290999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.