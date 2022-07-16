Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Woman, 73, hit after car ploughs into Mayfield service station

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 16 2022 - 3:08am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has been hospitalised in a serious condition after being hit by a car that ploughed into a Mayfield service station on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.