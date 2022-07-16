A woman has been hospitalised in a serious condition after being hit by a car that ploughed into a Mayfield service station on Saturday morning.
The 73-year-old woman was inside the BP service station on Maitland Road about 9am when she was hit by the car that crashed into the shop front.
She was treated at the scene by paramedics and conveyed to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The driver - a 64-year-old woman - was uninjured and taken for mandatory testing.
Witness Kat Moten from nearby Side Pocket Espresso said the incident was a shock and those in the cafe immediately went outside.
"It was very loud and everyone sort of came in to help," she said.
Newcastle City Police Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the crash.
Police are advising motorists that traffic will be affected in the area.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
