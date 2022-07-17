Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

COVID AstraZeneca drug Evusheld should be easily available to transplant patients in Australia

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 17 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria McGee in Newcastle. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The pandemic has been particularly hard for about half a million Australians whose immune systems are compromised.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.