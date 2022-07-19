Rehab Management conducted a literature review in November 2021 utilising global sources from medical journals and NSW government guidelines. As new information and research emerges, we update our research accordingly. We interviewed a sample of employers and their workers with diagnosed long COVID to understand the impacts and challenges they experienced. We developed a long COVID screening tool assessing psychosocial and physical factors of an employee. Based on the assessment, the tool will predict time off-work associated with long COVID. The tool will further identify early supports needed to help the employee and the employer.

