You are general manager at Rehab Management, which has an office in Newcastle. What is its remit?
Rehab Management is an award-winning, nationally accredited and industry-leading occupational rehabilitation and corporate health services provider. Our team of allied health professionals deliver a range of services to people with injury, illness or disability to facilitate a safe return to employment. In the Newcastle region, we employ 20 allied health professionals from the central coast, Newcastle and Maitland region, across multiple industries.
Why did it conduct the Long COVID Research Report?
Both employers and workers are genuinely concerned about the longer-term impacts of COVID and how this will affect them in terms of productivity, mental health, and safely completing their usual tasks. With limited guidelines available, our clients were seeking our assistance, and we wanted to ensure we provide evidence-based support and appropriate advice.
When was it done?
Rehab Management conducted a literature review in November 2021 utilising global sources from medical journals and NSW government guidelines. As new information and research emerges, we update our research accordingly. We interviewed a sample of employers and their workers with diagnosed long COVID to understand the impacts and challenges they experienced. We developed a long COVID screening tool assessing psychosocial and physical factors of an employee. Based on the assessment, the tool will predict time off-work associated with long COVID. The tool will further identify early supports needed to help the employee and the employer.
What are the key findings of the report?
It is estimated that up to 30% of people who contract COVID-19 could experience long COVID symptoms regardless of the severity of the initial COVID-19 infection. Long COVID has no consistent symptomology and a wide variety of symptoms are reported. Research in the area continues to emerge.
Research also suggests that females are more likely to experience long COVID.- Renee Thornton
What findings do you think are most worrying?
The estimated percentage of people reporting long COVID symptoms. Recent research also suggests that females are more likely to experience long COVID.
How many Australians have long COVID?
Official data is not available and there is a lag to diagnosis as long COVID is not diagnosed until approximately 12 weeks after infection.
What are the most common symptoms?
Fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness, problems with memory and concentration ("brain fog"), difficulty sleeping, heart palpitations, dizziness, pins and needles, joint pain, depression and anxiety, tinnitus, earaches, feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite, changes to sense of smell or taste, rashes, hallucinations, hearing/ vision loss, short-term memory loss, speech and language issues
What challenges do they face in returning to work?
What are employers doing to assist them and are there any legal considerations as far as sick leave?
Long COVID is treated in the same way as other medical conditions. No amendments to the national employment standards have been made.
How can employers help staff with Long COVID?
Employers should keep in touch with their employees and discuss with them any support they may need prior to returning to work. This may involve getting a workplace assessment or making changes to the workplace or how the employees perform their duties. Modifications to workplace duties and hours that may facilitate a safe return to work and recovery include:
What OHS changes have been made to support employees with Long Covid?
Medical fraternities are still considering the effects of long COVID. No changes have been made in the OHS area. From our perspective, a lot more need to be done to support employees with long COVID, especially around mental health.
Will the ongoing strains of COVID bring other changes in the way employers are dealing with staff?
COVID will continue to shape the employment landscape. I am confident that many positive changes will be introduced.
