Mid-table teams close gap in race for NPLM NNSW top five

Nick Cowburn curled in a free kick with the last play of the game to give Valentine a 2-1 win over Lambton Jaffas on Sunday and cap a clean sweep of victories for mid-table teams in the Northern NSW NPL's round 19.
Valentine led the defending premiers in the 36th minute at Blacksmiths Oval via a scramble at the back post from a Charlie Daniels cross. Jaffas equalised with Mitch Rooke's finish off Tom Waller's ball in the 50th minute and they pressed regularly for a winner until the dramatic finish.
Advertisement
Luke Virgili was shown a second yellow card after a desperate challenge on the left edge of the penalty area in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Cowburn took the ensuing free kick, swinging it inside the top-right corner to push Valentine to 19 points, just four off the top five.
Injured player-coach Adam Hughes was thrilled with the effort, which came with captain Harry Lane and top scorer Ryan Clarke away.
"It was good to win it that way," Hughes said of Cowburn's strike.
"In the second half, they were on top in different parts and we were sitting a bit deep, but once we started applying more pressure, we brought ourselves into it.
"It's an important win and a good performance from all the boys across the park. I couldn't fault anyone. Everyone gave their all."
Fifth-placed Weston (23 points), Edgeworth (22) and Olympic (21) also won on the weekend to keep the top-five race wide open and close the gap on the leaders.
Charlestown and Maitland lead on 29 points but their match on Sunday was washed out. Broadmeadow (26) remain third despite losing at Weston 1-0 on Saturday. Jaffas (23) are fourth, ahead of Weston on goals but with three games in hand on the top seven.
Edgeworth beat Lake Macquarie 4-1 at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Sunday. Archie Finn (10th minute) and Sascha Montefiore (48th) put the Eagles in control before Will Bower scored in the 68th minute then converted a penalty in the 79th. Jordan Preston (83rd) got a consolation goal for Lakes.
At Weston, Jacob Zissis was the hero, making a penalty save in stoppage time to deny Magic a share of the points. Zissis dived low to his left to stop Damon Green's strike on 91 minutes after Connor Heydon was deemed to have fouled Green.
The Bears led in the 42nd minute when Sam Kamper scored with a back-post header off an Aaron Niyonkuru corner. It was a fourth consecutive win for Anthony Richard's team since the exit of coach Leo Bertos.
Also Saturday, at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field, Jared Muller scored twice in his 50th top-grade game as Olympic beat Cooks Hill 4-1.
Muller did it all himself with a run and strike in the 15th minute then a header off a Blake Green free kick in the 33rd. Malik Thom scored in between with a great solo effort in the 24th.
Daniel Yaxley got one back for the hosts in the 57th minute with a header at a corner before Jackson Burston finished clever work from Musa Kamara in the 69th for 4-1.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.