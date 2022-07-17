Kris Lees-trained Flag Of Honour to fly high in spring

Kris Lees will give exciting two-year-old Flag Of Honour a quick break before targetting the group 1 Spring Champion Stakes in October after the gelding backed up his maiden Newcastle win with a fighting victory at Rosehill on Saturday.
The $425,000 Magic Millions buy for Ron and Judy Wanless landed a huge plunge on debut at home on June 25 over 1200m.
Stepped up to 1400m on Saturday in a 2YO handicap with Hugh Bowman aboard, Flag Of Honour came from well back on heavy going with a sustained sprint down the centre of the track to edge out Alberich close to the line.
Lees said the son of American Pharoah and group 1-placed Stratum mare Godiva Rock had come through the testing run well.
"He had to do it all himself, nothing took him into the race, so it was a pretty good effort considering," Lees said on Sunday.
"He's a nice horse, still very inexperienced but now two from two.
"He'll have a freshen up now and prepare for the spring, and we'll see what level he gets to.
"The feature race we are looking at will be in October, so he may kick off late August, early September, but we'll wait for the better, longer races."
Lees believed Flag Of Honour had the potential to succeed at the 2000 metres of the Spring Champion Stakes.
"He's still got to get there but he gives the impression he will," he said.
Bowman had no doubt Flag Of Honour would measure up to the top three-year-olds in the spring.
"I was pretty impressed, he's a horse that looks as though he's still got a bit of maturing to do physically, but he's got a beautiful action," Bowman told Sky Racing.
"I've ridden a couple of nice young [American Pharoahs], and we'll start to see them filter through to the races more and more now I think, and this guy's a good example of what he can produce I guess.
"He fought hard when I needed him to and he's an exciting horse for the future."
Meanwhile, Lees was still weighing up a return for 2021 All Star Mile winner Mugatoo after he missed a trial last week.
Mugatoo, on the comeback trail from a tendon injury sustained 14 months ago, was to run in trials at Warwick Farm last Friday before they were moved to the synthetic track.
Lloyd Williams-owned Hosier, a winner of five from seven Australian starts, has moved to Lees' stable and was also withdrawn from the trials.
Lees said Hosier would probably trial at Newcastle on Wednesday but Mugatoo may instead run on Saturday in the listed Winter Challenge at Randwick. Hosier was being set for the August 4 Coffs Harbour Cup.
