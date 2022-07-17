Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees-trained Flag Of Honour to fly high in spring

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 17 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:30am
IMPRESSED: Jockey Hugh Bowman, pictured sporting the colours of Ron and Judy Wanless, took Flag Of Honour to victory on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Kris Lees will give exciting two-year-old Flag Of Honour a quick break before targetting the group 1 Spring Champion Stakes in October after the gelding backed up his maiden Newcastle win with a fighting victory at Rosehill on Saturday.

