Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

How you can help victims of domestic violence

PB
By Paige Busher
July 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pressing Issue: Thousands protested against domestic violence in Newcastle in March. Now, they are raising money to help victims. Picture: Marina Neil

Helping some of the Hunter region's most vulnerable women and children will be the focus of a charity gala later this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.