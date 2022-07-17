MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham struggled to recall a better win - or a more important one.
An undermanned Blacks burst out of the blocks and then hung tough to hold out Wanderers 27-22 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The win was the Blacks' first in recent memory at the home ground of the Two Blues and strengthened their hold on third.
"That was a really gutsy effort," Cunningham said. "We talked about playing simple footy, given the fact that neither team had played for a few weeks. Our scramble defence was really good.
"It's a hard place to win. They touched us up down here last year. I can't remember us winning here prior to that.
"After we played Carlton (29-19 loss) and had the two byes, we said the next four weeks will determine where we finish. We have Uni next, who have bolstered their ranks. Then we have Hamilton at home and the Bay, who rolled Merewether. If we can keep knocking over these little milestones every week, it builds momentum and confidence."
Lock Angus Taylor (COVID-19) will return against the Students, while fly-half Hare Meihana and centre Mick Taylor are expected back in a fortnight. However, Chris Logan and Tom Vincent are gone for the season.
"Those guys are really important players but we have worked hard this year on building depth at the club," Cunningham said "Ryan McCormack (fly-half) played really well. He set up the first try and the way he controls the game is excellent. Pat Batey's confidence is up this year. You can see that in the way he is playing. We have a mobile forward pack that works for each other."
Maitland led 14-0 after 12 minutes and 17-5 at the break. They extended the gap to 24-10 in the 52nd minute and then withstood a late charge from the Two Blues.
Wanderers dominated the set piece but paid the price for too many turnovers.
Makeshift fly-half George Ashworth scored a hat-trick of tries but the home side missed the kicking game and composure of Luke Simmons.
"We are under pressure now for sure," Wanderers coach Dan Beckett said. "We can use all the cliches. We hadn't played in ages, we were clunky and slow ... but everyone is in the same boat.""Our scrum was good. There were some good things. We certainly have the weapons to do some special things this year. We just have to find that missing piece."
At Strong Oval, Nelson Bay completed the comeback of the year to overhaul Merewether 21-20 and move to within four points of fourth-placed Wanderers.
Merewether captain Sam Rouse scored all of the visitor's points as they jumped to a 10-3 lead at the break. The Greens opened the gap to-20-3 midway through the second half.
However, the game turned when Myles Eckersley intercepted a Merewether cross kick inside his own quarter and raced 50 metres before linking with Nikau McGregor.
Chad Northcott crossed two minutes later and then Emerson Burgess went in. All of a sudden it was 20-18. Rapine Mason landed a pressure penalty to put the Gropers ahead 21-18 with five minutes to play.
Merewether were camped on the Bay's tryline at the death and looked certain to score until Gropers halfback Charles Fielder ripped the ball out of the arms of an attacker and Northcott booted it into touch.
In the other game, Hamish McKie scored a brace of tries as Hamilton had to work hard to overcome University 38-23 at Rugby Park.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
