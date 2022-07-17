Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union: Undermanned Blacks leave Wanderers feeling blue

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 17 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRUNCH: Wanderers centre Nimi Qio hits his Maitland opposite Aiden Procopis in a front-on tackle at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham struggled to recall a better win - or a more important one.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.