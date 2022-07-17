Dominant display sees Oxfords claim pole position

Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan has applauded a "dominant display" which saw them claim pole position in the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association premier league.
Alice Tayler, Neve Elliott and Lily Crockett all scored their maiden goals in the top grade as Oxfords defeated Norah Head 4-0 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Saturday.
Coupled with round-10 losses to Regals and Tigers, Oxfords now jump those sides into first spot on the ladder.
Oxfords have 22 points while Regals (21) and Tigers (20) sit just behind. Souths (19) complete the top four while Gosford (17) remain within striking distance. University and Central (14) are next best while Norah Head (9) sit last.
Fourth-placed Souths narrowed the gap with Tigers following a 1-0 win described by coach Ben Hanlan as "gritty". Tahni Walters converted a penalty corner in the third quarter.
Gosford kept their finals aspirations alive with a 5-1 victory over second-placed Regals that included doubles for both Jess Newman and Lara Drennan.
Central beat Uni 4-1 with Georgia Saridis finding the back of the net on debut.
In the sole men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League game the Rollings brothers, Oli and Seb, both scored as Souths beat the Rams 3-1 at Maitland on Sunday.
Elsewhere, at the women's World Cup and Australia will play Germany for a bronze medal in Spain following a 1-0 semi-final loss to defending champions The Netherlands.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
