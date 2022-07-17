The Newcastle Northstars consolidated top spot on the Australian Ice Hockey league ladder after what captain Liam Manwarring described as a "character building" performance.
Moving to 36 points, the Northstars are now seven clear of the third-placed Sydney Bears (29) after defeating the same opponents 7-4 at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday.
Newcastle, who next have a double header against nearest rivals the Brave in Canberra this weekend, also cemented their position in the 2022 finals series. They can no longer be knocked out of the top four over the closing stages of the season.
"At the start of the year we knew what we wanted to achieve and our first accomplishment was to clinch a spot in finals," Manwarring said.
"To do it in such a short amount of games [13 of 20 rounds] is massive for the organisation and it sends a statement to the league that we have got the best group in the competition.
"As a captain, the main thing you want to do is lead your team to a championship and I will put my best foot forward."
The Northstars rallied to produce a shutout and net four goals in the second period after trailing the Bears 1-0. Both teams scored three goals in the third and final term. Newcastle led 6-1 before the visitors reduced the margin to two.
"I think that's a game we needed at this point in time," Manwarring said.
"The Bears are one of the hardest teams to play. They are physical with big defensemen and we need to come up against it to get ready to beat them in the finals. It is character building and some of our younger guys got some critical shifts at the end there."
Robert Malloy, Daniel Berno and Francis Drolet all nabbed doubles for the hosts.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
