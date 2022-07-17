University coach Traci Barber says Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with Souths was "worthy of a grand final".
"It was anybody's at any time. It was a cracking game," Barber said.
Advertisement
University eventually prevailed 44-39 over Souths following a see-sawing affair at Newcastle's National Park.
IN THE NEWS:
The lead changed at the end of each quarter - Uni up 11-10 after the first, Souths edging ahead 21-19 at the main break and Uni rallying 32-29 by the third.
"We hadn't beaten them in a long time. It was a bit of a monkey off the back," she said.
That result, coupled with wins from both sides in Sunday's catch-up round, mean they now share first position on the championship ladder.
University beat Inner Glow 64-15 and Souths, who were seven from seven prior to the weekend, accounted for Wests 47-33.
Nova stay third after tasting success twice - Inner Glow (57-31) followed by Tigers (54-35).
Fifth-placed Junction bounced back against BNC (58-34) on Sunday after being defeated by fourth-placed Wests (52-37) on Saturday.
BNC edged out Tigers (51-49) on Saturday.
LADDER: Souths, University 27; Nova 25; Wests 23; Junction 17; BNC 15; Tigers 13; Inner Glow 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.