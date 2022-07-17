Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Central eyeing off second spot after crucial victory over Macquarie

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Central captain Cameron Anderson celebrated his 100th Newcastle Rugby League appearance with a match-sealing try against Macquarie on Sunday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Central will tackle this week's catch-up game knowing they can claim second spot on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder following a crucial 14-point victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.