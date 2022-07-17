Central will tackle this week's catch-up game knowing they can claim second spot on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder following a crucial 14-point victory.
The Butcher Boys (19) are now third, one competition point shy of Cessnock (20) ahead of hosting cellar dwellers Kurri Kurri at St John Oval on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
It comes after Central beat Macquarie 30-16 at Lyall Peacock Field on Sunday, leaving the Scorpions (16) three behind in fifth position.
The result was even more significant for the Butcher Boys when coupled with Sunday's other results.
Souths (18) slip to fourth after going down to Lakes 22-10 at Raymond Terrace while sixth-placed The Entrance (14) move within striking distance of a semi-final berth having accounted for visitors Wests 12-8.
IN THE NEWS:
"That was our number one goal, get two points today and move on," Central coach Phil Williams said.
The Butcher Boys, following a three-week hiatus, now back up 48 hours later against the Bulldogs and Williams didn't hint at resting personnel.
"We've still got to win games so we've got to put our best team out on the park," he said.
Central captain Cameron Anderson, in his 100th first-grade game, sealed the win in the 70th minute to make it a 12-point advantage. Macquarie had a try disallowed at the other end just prior.
"We had one disallowed with the same move down the other end, it evens itself out," Williams said.
Lakes scored five tries against Souths, featuring three straight to kick-start proceedings in the fixture transferred from Townson Oval.
Wests clawed back with two unconverted tries in the second half at The Entrance but couldn't reel in the 12-0 buffer held by the Tigers at the main break.
Saturday saw Coalfields clubs Maitland and Cessnock both taste success at home.
Playmakers Brock Lamb and Chad O'Donnell scored four tries between them as frontrunners the Pickers proved too strong for neighbours Kurri 44-6 at Maitland Sportsground.
The Goannas rallied in both halves to overcome Wyong 26-22 at Cessnock Sportsground, having trailed by 14 and scoring 16 unanswered to finish the outing.
Cessnock junior Reed Hugo celebrated a century milestone while Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams marked 250 appearances for the Roos.
Wests and Lakes are drawn to play a catch-up match at Harker on Wednesday.
Advertisement
LADDER: Maitland 25; Cessnock 20; Central 19; Souths 18; Macquarie 16; The Entrance 14; Wyong 12; Lakes 6; Wests, Kurri 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.