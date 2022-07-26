The start of the pandemic presented a lot of different challenges for all of us. I had just announced I was expecting my first baby, some of my clients businesses were thriving, some were struggling and none of us were sure what the following months (and years) would look like. What COVID-19 did emphasise was the ability to service clients and build strong relationships virtually and that you could live somewhere yet get exposure to national and international opportunities. I must say though that I'm certainly enjoying being back to mostly face-to-face meetings.