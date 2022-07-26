Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

At 31, Maitland-raised Steph Loadsman has become a partner at KPMG

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
July 26 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Options: "There is a role that local businesses need to play to ... demonstrate to graduates and school leavers the career opportunities here," says Steph Loadsman.

Being admitted to the KPMG Partnership at 31 isn't unheard of, but it certainly isn't common

- Steph Loadsman

IN THE NEWS:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.