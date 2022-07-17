Maitland Magpies move within striking distance of top four: NPLW NNSW

Maitland coach David Walker praised the composure of his side after they came back from a goal down to beat Mid Coast 4-1 and move to within two points of the top four in the Northern NSW NPL women's.
The Magpies travelled to Taree Zone Field on Saturday in round 15 and were down 1-0 in the 11th minute when Chelsea Hall got in behind the defence and produced a quality finish.
Fifth-placed Maitland bounced back early in the second half with a goal from Maddy Howard, a penalty from Kaitlin Radstaak, an own goal and a Sophie Stapleford finish at a free kick.
Walker said it was a good all-round performance on a night keeper Imogene Tomasone celebrated her 150th top-grade match.
"We were on the back foot there but I think for the most part we controlled the game and it just took time to build and fit the right pieces of the puzzle," Walker said.
Maitland rose to 22 points in 13 games. Fourth-placed Olympic (24 points) are still on 13 games after their clash with Charlestown (26 in 14) on Saturday was washed out.
On Friday night, second-placed Broadmeadow led 3-0 at halftime en route to beating Adamstown 3-1 at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Lucy Jerram pounced on a mistake to score in the first minute and Lucy Kell did likewise on 12 minutes. Rhali Dobson then struck in first-half stoppage time.
Magic went to 31 points, three behind leaders Warners Bay, who thumped New Lambton 12-0 on Sunday at John Street Oval. Cass Davis scored five goals and Tara Andrews three.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
