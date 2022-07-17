Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies move within striking distance of top four: NPLW NNSW

July 17 2022 - 8:30am
Maitland keeper Imogene Tomasone. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland coach David Walker praised the composure of his side after they came back from a goal down to beat Mid Coast 4-1 and move to within two points of the top four in the Northern NSW NPL women's.

