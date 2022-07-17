Mark Davidson-trained Mickey Doo ready for return run at Maitland

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson believes kennel star Mickey Doo is primed for a winning return from injury at Maitland on Monday night after two missed runs in recent weeks.
Mickey Doo, a winner 15 times in 26 starts, ripped webbing in a toe during the Thunderbolt series at Grafton on June 11 and was due to return at Goulburn then Maitland but flooding ruined both chances.
Davidson hoped to get race fitness into Mickey Doo ahead of the Nationals and he returns in race three alongside kennelmates Ritza Franky Boy and Visualiser.
"He's missed two runs but we managed to get a trial in at The Gardens and he went really good," Davidson said.
"I think Ritza Franky Boy will probably lead him but I think Mickey will be too strong in the end, so hopefully he gets back into the winners' circle."
Davidson also has Fat Boy's Lucky backing up in race two from a win at The Gardens on Friday. Brandy Beauty won for Davidson at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Brandy Brockie, a little sister to Brandy Beauty, races in the fourth at Maitland.
"He goes OK at Maitland and he's just starting to find his feet," Davidson said of Fat Boy's Lucky.
"He's had the potential but not used it, taking the wrong options, but that was the best race he's run for me on Friday, so he goes in with a bit of confidence and is probably drawn where he needs to be out in the six."
He said Brandy Brockie was a place chance with luck from a middle box draw.
Meanwhile, Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith's Scramjet and Jason Mackay's Zipping Maserati were winners at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
