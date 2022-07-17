Newcastle Herald
Mark Davidson-trained Mickey Doo ready for return run at Maitland

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 17 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00am
Mickey Doo

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson believes kennel star Mickey Doo is primed for a winning return from injury at Maitland on Monday night after two missed runs in recent weeks.

