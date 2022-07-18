Newcastle Herald
Letters, July 19 2022: Kalyn Ponga's State of Origin 2022 Game III blitz shows Newcastle Knights the way

By Letters to the Editor
Updated July 18 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 10:00pm
Kalyn Ponga's Origin III blitz shows the way for Knights to use star

Watching the State of Origin the Knights fullback played like his coach Billy Slater and got the rewards and praise. On the weekend he played for the Knights, but not like he played on Wednesday.

