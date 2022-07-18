Kalyn Ponga's Origin III blitz shows the way for Knights to use star

YOUR correspondent Peter Devey, ("Climate narrative 'catastrophic'", Letters, 15/7), declares, ad nauseum, that the "big lie" of human-influenced climate change does not stand up to scrutiny of so much "contradicting evidence". Now he is trying to tell us that because there was flooding in the Hunter catchment in the 1950s the climate hasn't changed. He overlooks a couple of factors: Glenbawn Dam, which until recently successfully limited Hunter River flows, wasn't operational until after the 1950s flooding. In addition, since that time hundreds of millions, perhaps into the billions, of dollars has been spent on flood mitigation works. That is now proving to be less than effective in light of changing weather patterns. No doubt flood modelling was done before the Gillieston Heights development was approved less than 20 years ago but that modelling is clearly no longer relevant.