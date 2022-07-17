Newcastle Herald
Michael Formosa eyes next target with Heavenly Holly after narrow defeat

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
Michael Formosa

Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa will take Heavenly Holly back to Menangle on Saturday night with confidence after a narrow defeat in the group 3 Baby Bling Ladyship Stakes.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

