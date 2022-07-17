Newcastle Herald
Black Diamond Cup AFL | Tim Oosterhoff on target as Killarney Vale Bombers stay unbeaten

Updated July 17 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:59am
TIM Oosterhoff continued his prolific season as Killarney Vale extended their Black Diamond Cup winning streak with a 22.18 (150) to 2.0 (12) thrashing of Maitland at Dick Burwell Oval on Saturday.

