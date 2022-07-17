Black Diamond Cup AFL | Tim Oosterhoff on target as Killarney Vale Bombers stay unbeaten

TIM Oosterhoff continued his prolific season as Killarney Vale extended their Black Diamond Cup winning streak with a 22.18 (150) to 2.0 (12) thrashing of Maitland at Dick Burwell Oval on Saturday.
Oosterhoff dominated proceedings with nine goals as the Bombers racked up their 11th consecutive win to continue their unbeaten streak.
The 24-year-old, who spent the previous two seasons playing for Swan Districts in the Perth competition, has been a revelation since rejoining Killarney Vale this year. The 2018 Elliott-Davey (best and fairest) Medallist kicked a season-high 14 goals a week earlier in the win against Cardiff and has now taken his season tally to 73 goals.
Brandon Lloyd (three goals) and Tristan Barnett (two) also featured prominently in a ruthless display.
Another of the competition's most consistent sharpshooters, Harrison Pitt, was on target as Terrigal-Avoca scored a 13.11 (89) to 4.5 (29) win against Warners Bay at Hylton Moore Oval.
Pitt kicked five majors, taking his season haul to 43.
Jake Hansen and Nathan Belbin also kicked doubles for the Panthers, the reigning two-time champions, who remain second on the ladder behind Killarney Vale.
As Pasterfield Sports Complex, Newcastle City scored a crucial 13.9 (87) to 10.7 (67) win against Cardiff. The victory lifted City to third place on the ladder, ahead of Cardiff on percentages.
Adding to City's sense of satisfaction, they had four regulars - Josh Taylor, Nick Anderson, Noah MacDonald and Harrison Keast - unavailable and the game was initially scheduled at their home ground, Hawkins Oval, but a waterlogged pitch meant it was transferred to Cardiff's turf.
Singleton had the bye.
