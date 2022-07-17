Newcastle Herald
Basketball | Mixed results for Newcastle Falcons on challenging road trip

By Brett Keeble
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:54am
SHOOTING STAR: Myles Cherry

NEWCASTLE Falcons had to settle for a split of their NBL1 East Conference weekend road trip, going down 95-68 to Canberra Gunners at Belconnen on Sunday after a 92-84 victory over Albury-Wodonga Bandits at Albury on Saturday night.

