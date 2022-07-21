The Audreys - Lizotte's
Telurian, Inimata, Mitch Eliot - Hamilton Station Hotel
Human Nature - Civic Theatre
Fit For An Autopsy (US), with The Gloom In The Corner, Starve, The Wandering - Cambridge
The Faim, with Terra, Bad Weather - Newcastle Hotel
Simon Kinney-Lewis - Stag & Hunter Hotel
ABBASBACK - Lizotte's
Kate Miller-Heidke, with Didirri - Newcastle City Hall
Aine Tyrell (IRE) - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Verticoli - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Candy Land A Naughty Circus Cabaret - Lizotte's
Dave Wells, with Kingsley James - Oriental Hotel
John Floreani - Cambridge
DISGRACEland, The Labradogs, Shacked - Hamilton Station Hotel
Tribal Freque, Bo.Bella, Zathlute - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Night Fever BeeGees Revival - Lizotte's
