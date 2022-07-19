A clear and shared vision is key. For example, Launceston, one of the nine City Deal sites, had a well-developed vision through the Greater Launceston Plan, so when the opportunity for a City Deal came along, they were able to realise more than half the plan's initiatives under the deal. In our region, there has been a significant effort in strategic planning at the state and local levels, including the Greater Newcastle Plan 2036, the Hunter Region Plan 2036 and the Community Strategic Plans by each local council. A Hunter City Deal should not reinvent the wheel, but instead build on this good strategic planning work. These plans evidence clear regional priorities, underpinned by strong stakeholder consultation.