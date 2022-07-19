This month's Property Council Hunter lunch has put a City Deal for the Hunter back onto the region's agenda.
City Deals bring together the three levels of government, the community and the private sector. The partnership is in essence an economic development strategy designed to align planning, investment and governance to accelerate growth and job creation, stimulate urban renewal and drive economic reform.
At their core, City Deals were designed to deliver outcomes for everyone including disadvantaged communities and regions needing a 'leg up'. Models in Canada, the UK and France, have been designed to stimulate economic growth in areas facing transition, including moving away from traditional manufacturing and mining bases.
The incoming federal government supports the City Deals concept, but before the election said it would reframe the program rebadging it City Partnerships. Changes by the new government include boosting the role of local councils in the program. This is an important and welcome enhancement.
There are nine City Deals in place in metropolitan cities and large regional centres in Australia. The agreement brings with it significant funding for a program of initiatives, and is often anchored on the delivery of new major infrastructure, such as the international airport in the Western Sydney City Deal, the large stadium as part of Townsville's agreement or a metro line for South-East Queensland.
Genuine regional collaboration between and within spheres of government is pivotal.
These deals have, for the most part, focused on enhancing productivity through jobs, housing and supporting infrastructure to enable connectivity.
The Institute for Regional Futures has recently completed an evaluation of the Western Sydney City Deal, the most significant deal in the country, underpinned by the establishment of the airport and Aerotropolis. The evaluation provides insights into the success factors for City Deals nationally, and valuable lessons for the Hunter.
What would a City Deal look like for the Hunter? We want people in the region to have the same, or better, living standards and life outcomes as those in capital cities.
To support this, a Hunter City Deal should focus on investment that will lead to the greatest productivity gains, as well as an equitable distribution of the benefits. Research shows investments that enhance productivity are most positive for cities at a scale relative to the Hunter i.e. of 80,000-100,000 people. Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Maitland and Port Stephens have populations that are close to, or more than, this size.
A City Deal in our region should not just be about investment in housing and infrastructure. There is no question that we need better physical infrastructure such as roads and improved public transport networks. To truly lift our productivity and to benefit the whole region, a City Deal should target improving connectivity - both digital and physical - across the Hunter.
Our City Deal's governance must be truly "place" driven. To achieve this, a deal for our region must be led by elected local representatives. Mayors are best placed to know their communities' priorities and they have a mandate to deliver. Regional collaboration, supported by evidence of what investment leads to the greatest benefits for the whole region, helps their decision-making.
A clear and shared vision is key. For example, Launceston, one of the nine City Deal sites, had a well-developed vision through the Greater Launceston Plan, so when the opportunity for a City Deal came along, they were able to realise more than half the plan's initiatives under the deal. In our region, there has been a significant effort in strategic planning at the state and local levels, including the Greater Newcastle Plan 2036, the Hunter Region Plan 2036 and the Community Strategic Plans by each local council. A Hunter City Deal should not reinvent the wheel, but instead build on this good strategic planning work. These plans evidence clear regional priorities, underpinned by strong stakeholder consultation.
National experience shows that genuine regional collaboration between and within spheres of government is pivotal. A Hunter City Deal should not be designed to deliver something for every local government area. It must focus on the investment, based on evidence, that will lead to the greatest productivity gains that will lift the whole region.
Securing a City Deal - or City Partnership - for the Hunter is long overdue. We are Australia's largest regional economy. We have strengths in our natural resources; key infrastructure in the airport, university and port; and a highly skilled workforce.
We are an economic powerhouse for the state and national economies, and with the right strategic investment we can unlock the region's productivity even further to deliver dividends across the Hunter and nationally.
