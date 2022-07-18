Jets defender named for Young Matildas ahead of under-20 World Cup

Newcastle Jets defender Kirsty Fenton has been named in the Young Matildas squad ahead of the women's under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.
Football Australia made the announcement on Monday with Fenton, from Blackhalls Park, one of 23 players leaving the country this week.
The Aussies travel to Mexico for a pre-tournament camp, which features one friendly against the host nation.
Two players will be cut at the end of the month and the final Young Matildas group of 21 then relocate to Costa Rica on August 1.
There will be an additional warm-up game against Colombia prior to the World Cup kicking off August 10.
Australia has been drawn in group A alongside Costa Rica, Brazil and Spain.
The Young Matildas had a World Cup spot confirmed in March following the withdrawal of DPR Korea.
Australia becomes an Asian Football Confederation's representative having finished fourth at the women's under-19 AFC Championships in Thailand in 2019.
She plays for North West Sydney in the NSW NPLW.
Last week three Jets players were named in the Junior Matildas squad to contest the women's under-18 AFC Championship in Indonesia.
Josie Allen, Zoe Karipidis and Chloe Walandouw join Australia, who are pitted in group B with Malaysia, Myanmar and Philippines. Play gets underway on Friday.
