NEWCASTLE emo band Eat Your Heart Out will release their second album Can't Stay Forever on September 9.
Anticipation for the sophomore record continues to build after the four-piece dropped the album's second single Sour.
Advertisement
Following on from their single Down, Sour channels an early 2000s pop-punk sounds reminiscent of Killing Heidi's heavier moments.
"Everything always moves into a new phase," Eat Your Heart Out vocalist Caitlin Henry said.
"It might feel bad at the time. When you look back on change, it's always for the best.
"The pandemic showed me that in a way. It changed everything we'd been planning for the band. We just had to work our jobs and be at home.
"We established more adult routines, which gave us a chance to experience normality. Nothing is permanent. Anything can change at any time. You have to see the positives."
The band, which also features, Will Moore (guitar), Dom Cant (bass), and Jake Cronin (drums) were given an artistic make-over in Sour's animated video clip.
Eat Your Heart Out are expected to announce an album tour in support of Can't Stay Forever soon.
The band's first album Florescence was released in 2019 and saw Eat Your Heart Out tour with the likes of Trophy Eyes and Hands Like Houses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.