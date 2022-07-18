ADDITIONAL injuries to an already crowded casualty ward mean Kurri Kurri coach Aaron Watts is somewhat scraping together a team for Tuesday night's catch-up fixture, but he says the Bulldogs remain determined to finish 2022 on a "good note".
Kurri prop Michael Steele (hamstring) and hooker Tom McKenzie (concussion) won't back up against third-placed Central at St John Oval following Saturday's 44-6 away loss to Maitland.
Bulldogs junior Charlie Houghton, who made his Newcastle Rugby League debut on the weekend, is also missing because of work commitments.
"You understand where the league is coming from [in terms of catch-up games] but it makes it really tough on clubs," Watts said.
Kurri, sharing the bottom of the competition ladder with five matches left, have lost six straight and last tasted victory on May 28.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
