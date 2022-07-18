Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Kurri Kurri down on troops ahead of catch-up clash with third-placed Central

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT: Kurri Kurri hooker Tom McKenzie will miss Tuesday night's catch-up game with Central at St John Oval. Picture: Marina Neil

ADDITIONAL injuries to an already crowded casualty ward mean Kurri Kurri coach Aaron Watts is somewhat scraping together a team for Tuesday night's catch-up fixture, but he says the Bulldogs remain determined to finish 2022 on a "good note".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.