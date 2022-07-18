DESPERATE for opioids, suffering a broken leg and unable to sleep, Michael Black wrote in a medical request form from inside a Sydney jail that he was "going to end up killing someone" if he was not prescribed buprenorphine.
Less than two weeks later, as those requests went unanswered, Mr Black was stabbed to death by another inmate, Newcastle man Emmett Sheard, after a fight that started over the opiate replacement drug.
Advertisement
And the crucial evidence in the murder trial against Mr Sheard "boils down to three seconds" in a packed holding cell at Parklea Correctional Centre, a jury has been told.
Those "three seconds", as Public Defender Tony Evers told the jury during his closing address on Monday, came after Mr Sheard was bashed by Mr Black, who demanded Mr Sheard hand over his "bupe", and before Mr Sheard struck out with a shiv and stabbed him eight times.
"What happened in that three seconds just before Emmett Sheard stood up on that bench in cell 4?" Mr Evers said. "And he struck out with his knife, at some point fatally injuring Michael Black. "The defence case is quite clear that in those three seconds Michael Black turned towards Mr Sheard with his shiv in his hand and attempted to strike Mr Sheard in the neck. "Mr Sheard was able to use his feet to kick him back before getting to his feet and the fight started."
I am going to end up killing someone. I need urgent help.- Michael Black wrote in a medical request form about his need for buprenorphine.
Mr Sheard has pleaded not guilty to murdering the 33-year-old and claims he was acting in self-defence after twice being attacked and stabbed in the chin.
The prosecution case is that after being beaten during the fist fight over the buprenorphine, Mr Sheard was "angry" and "humiliated" and out for revenge.
They say Mr Sheard was the aggressor in the second fight and intended to kill Mr Black when he stabbed him.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.