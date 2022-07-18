THREE people will face court in Port Stephens next month after a police strike force investigation into drug supply in Shoal Bay.
Police arrested and charged the trio as part of Strike Force Goondi, which was established by Port Stephens-Hunter police district investigators in February.
Advertisement
The strike force was focused on "the alleged drug supply at a premises on Shoal Bay Road", NSW Police said in a statement.
On Thursday those extensive investigations led police to arrest two men, both 42, and a 32-year-old woman at Nelson Bay police station.
"One of the 42-year-old men was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug (cocaine), the other 42-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were each charged with one count of supply prohibited drug (cocaine)," police said.
All three received strict conditional bail.
They are due to face Raymond Terrace Local Court on August 8.
Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.