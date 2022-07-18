Newcastle Herald
Strike Force Goondi: Port Stephens arrests after Shoal Bay drug supply investigation

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:10am, first published 3:11am
THREE people will face court in Port Stephens next month after a police strike force investigation into drug supply in Shoal Bay.

