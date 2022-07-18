The Newcastle suburbs set for bin collection change

Bin collection is set to change for more than 20 per cent of Newcastle households from next month.
The change is being made to accommodate housing growth, City of Newcastle said, particularly in the western suburbs.
Some households will experience a switch in the week their recycling and garden organics bins are collected, while 2000 Rankin Park and Wallsend residences will also be assigned a new service day.
The changes will apply to properties in parts of Adamstown, Beresfield, Blackhill, Elermore Vale, Hamilton East, Hamilton South, Jesmond, Maryland, Mayfield, Mayfield West, Merewether, New Lambton, New Lambton Heights, North Lambton, Rankin Park, Tarro and Wallsend
Council city wide services director Alissa Jones said Newcastle's population had increased by around 14 per cent during the past decade and was forecast to pass 200,000 residents by 2041, with an additional 4,000 homes anticipated in Fletcher, Minmi, Elermore Vale and Rankin Park alone.
"Amending our waste collection routes now will provide better outcomes for our existing customers while also future-proofing the efficiency and reliability of our kerbside service as waste needs continue to grow across the city," Ms Jones said.
Council said the revised collection routes had been modelled on the current and future waste needs across the city as well as customer feedback regarding service and processing efficiency.
The changes apply from August 1. Affected households will receive a letter explaining the changes, or residents can also look up their address here: newcastle.nsw.gov.au/collection-days to find out if and how the changes apply to them.
Households retaining their existing collection schedule may notice a change in the time of day their bins are serviced. Council said all residents should have their bins on the kerb by 5am on collection day.
