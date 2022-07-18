Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Hunter floods 2022: Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison says issues with nurses accessing disaster leave have been resolved

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESOLVED: Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

MAITLAND MP Jenny Aitchison says issues nurses cut off by floodwater had with access to disaster leave have been resolved after she made an urgent case to NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.