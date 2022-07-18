MAITLAND MP Jenny Aitchison says issues nurses cut off by floodwater had with access to disaster leave have been resolved after she made an urgent case to NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor.
"I said it's not right and she could see the issues, my understanding now is if they have FACS [Family and Community Services Leave] they have to exhaust that first," she said. "The nurses we spoke to were happy about that."
Healthcare workers, particularly those who live at Gillieston Heights, were unable to get across to Maitland for more than a week because of the floods.
A spokeswoman for Ms Taylor said NSW Health added five additional days of FACS leave.
"The minister feels very strongly about this and has said that under no circumstances can any health worker be put on leave without pay if they're caught up in the current floods," she said.
"The minister is very happy to intervene in any situation where this doesn't occur but we understand that this hasn't happened."
FACS leave is offered in addition to annual leave and sick leave, and special leave is also available to staff deployed on emergency services duties or those experiencing domestic violence.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association was unable to confirm whether the issue had been completely resolved on Monday.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
