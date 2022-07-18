Newcastle Herald
Renowned Newcastle dance teacher Tessa Maunder dies age 98

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 18 2022 - 7:00pm
ICON: Revered Newcastle dance teacher Tessa Maunder with late husband Cliff Evans.

Renowned local dance teacher of internationally famed performers Tessa Maunder OAM will be farewelled this week after her death at age 98.

